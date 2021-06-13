Coming soon: Chickasha events

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

Grady County Fair Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK

Since 1916, great time in-store for the whole family. Enjoy the entertainment, music, animals, agricultural exhibits, over 100 booths, plenty of food, tractor pull and rodeo.

Sunday Morning Worship Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us this Sunday at 9:15am for Sunday School and 10:30am for Worship. We also have Wednesday night services for children, youth, and adults at 6:15pm.

Sunny Sweeney Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 3509 S 4th St, Chickasha, OK

Sunny Sweeney (Chickasha, OK) happening at Rock Island Grill, Amber, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:30 pm

SALIVA Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

SALIVA returns to LEGENDS Event Park.... Friday, July 30th with Special Guest: Blacktop Mojo and Killer Strut kicking things off! Pit Passes: $65 General Adm: $40 Get YOUR tickets ONLY at...

PUDDLE of MUDD (Rescheduled Date) Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 PM

PUDDLE OF MUDD make their LEGENDS Event Park Debut FRIDAY, Sept. 10th! With Special Guests: Stain the Skin Gates Open at 6; Show starts at 7:30 (NOTE: All tickets purchased from the July 30th date...