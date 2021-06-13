Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Coming soon: Chickasha events

Posted by 
Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 7 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp9JJ_0aT41JYs00

Grady County Fair

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK

Since 1916, great time in-store for the whole family. Enjoy the entertainment, music, animals, agricultural exhibits, over 100 booths, plenty of food, tractor pull and rodeo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4usj_0aT41JYs00

Sunday Morning Worship

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us this Sunday at 9:15am for Sunday School and 10:30am for Worship. We also have Wednesday night services for children, youth, and adults at 6:15pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj0Qt_0aT41JYs00

Sunny Sweeney

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 3509 S 4th St, Chickasha, OK

Sunny Sweeney (Chickasha, OK) happening at Rock Island Grill, Amber, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hRaV_0aT41JYs00

SALIVA

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

SALIVA returns to LEGENDS Event Park.... Friday, July 30th with Special Guest: Blacktop Mojo and Killer Strut kicking things off! Pit Passes: $65 General Adm: $40 Get YOUR tickets ONLY at...

Learn More

PUDDLE of MUDD (Rescheduled Date)

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 PM

PUDDLE OF MUDD make their LEGENDS Event Park Debut FRIDAY, Sept. 10th! With Special Guests: Stain the Skin Gates Open at 6; Show starts at 7:30 (NOTE: All tickets purchased from the July 30th date...

Learn More
Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
7
Followers
18
Post
625
Views
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Sunday School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Craig, MTPosted by
Craig News Beat

Live events coming up in Craig

1. Basketball Shooting Camp; 2. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 3. 2021 Season - Pumpkin Patch Open; 4. The Great Divide Trail Race; 5. 2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5;
Chickasha, OKEnid News and Eagle

Chickasha’s first LGBTQ Pride Walk to take place June 20

Note: Story has been updated. Stephens County Pride is extending an inclusive hand to their neighbors in Grady County. Today, the newly formed Grady County Pride will join Stephens County Pride in organizing Chickasha's first LGBTQ Pride Walk. The event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on June...
Chickasha, OKExpress-Star

Grady County Pride's Cheryl Browder speaks at Chickasha's First Pride Walk

Cheryl Browder, one of the founders of Grady County Pride as well as Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma member, spoke about the impact of discrimination on LGBT+ youth and the importance of accepting people as they are. Browder was among those who organized and led Chickasha’s First Pride Walk on June 20. Browder also hugged attendees and distributed notes with encouraging messages.
Garfield County, OKvanceairscoop.com

Downtown Dogfest, watch the Van Buren Cruisers and more in What's 2 Do

June 18-24 EVENT [Friday-Saturday]. Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m. Friday cruise, car show 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway, then cruise following. For more information, go to vanburencruisers.com. EVENT [Friday]. CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Tickets are $75 and can...