Clanton, AL

Live events Clanton — what’s coming up

Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

The Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness Peach Run 5K & 10K

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

The Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness Peach Run 5K & 10K is on Saturday June 19, 2021. It includes the following events: Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness Peach Run 5K and Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness...

THORSBY SWEDISH FEST

Thorsby, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Thorsby Swedish Festival was created as a way for the Town Of Thorsby Alabama to honor its Scandinavian heritage. Thorsby was founded in 1895 by people of Scandinavian descent who had...

Concrete and Cranes VBS

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Concrete and Cranes VBS at 6197 CR-97, Clanton, AL 35046-3125, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to Thu Jun 17 2021 at 08:00 pm

Lunch & Learn: Heat Hardy Perennials (Webinar)

Jemison, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 16034 Co Rd 29, Jemison, AL

Lunch & Learn: Heat Hardy Perennials (Webinar) Led by Jason Powell, Owner of Jemison-based plant nursery Petals from the Past Wednesday, June 30, 2021 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OUR POPULAR LUNCH ...

A Taste of Chilton County

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

An opportunity to sample dishes from many of Chilton County s favorite restaurants. A Taste of Chilton County is a community fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chilton County and Senior...

Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

