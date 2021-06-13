What’s up Natchitoches: Local events calendar
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are lining up on the Natchitoches calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Natchitoches area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457
This event kicks off the celebration weekend as Natchitoches welcomes the 2020 Inductees.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 7681 LA-1, Natchitoches, LA
Immediately after church we'll have sloppy joes for lunch, provided by Teri and James Nelson. Then we'll go right into practice.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457
Come be a part of history! Witness the 2021 Induction class take their place in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Summer Camp is gonna be a blast and your child won’t forget it!!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Address: 400 MLK JR DR, Natchitoches, LA 71457
HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN of FREDO BANG to The Legendary Ben Johnson Auditorium in Natchitoches, LA. Fredo has been HIGHLY requested.