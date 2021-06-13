Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

What's up Natchitoches: Local events calendar

Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 7 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are lining up on the Natchitoches calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Natchitoches area:

LSHOF Welcome Reception presented by La Capitol Federal Credit Union

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This event kicks off the celebration weekend as Natchitoches welcomes the 2020 Inductees.

The Vine Children's Church

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 7681 LA-1, Natchitoches, LA

Immediately after church we'll have sloppy joes for lunch, provided by Teri and James Nelson. Then we'll go right into practice.

2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Come be a part of history! Witness the 2021 Induction class take their place in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Summer camp

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Summer Camp is gonna be a blast and your child won’t forget it!!

The Return Of Fredo Bang

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 400 MLK JR DR, Natchitoches, LA 71457

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN of FREDO BANG to The Legendary Ben Johnson Auditorium in Natchitoches, LA. Fredo has been HIGHLY requested.

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

