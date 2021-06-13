Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Rock Springs events coming up

Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 7 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Rock Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock Springs area:

Wim Hof Method Fundamentals Workshop

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1248 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Put yourself in the expert hands of a certified Instructor, learn the Wim Hof Method and take the practice into your daily life.

Few Miles South

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 333 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Few Miles South is a female fronted country and roots group created by south GA raised, Blake English, and Los Angeles native, Tori Lund. Dubbed “the country Pretenders” ...

Up in Arms Gun Shows

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Up in Arms Gun Show will feature products like new & used guns, custom & factory knives, military & war relics, home defence items, home security, gun, knife and military books, knife sharpening...

Live Readings

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 507 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

JOIN ME FOR IN PERSON READINGS. TAROT AND SPIRIT CONNECTION.

You are registering for Wyoming Concealed Carry Permit

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1675 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Our classes will run in line with all state/county regulations and mandates. Temperature checks will take place upon arrival, and seating will be appropriately distanced for household groups...

ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

