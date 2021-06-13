Live events Shippensburg — what’s coming up

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shippensburg:

D6 Henrietta Classic MX Series Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Reasner Ln, Shippensburg, PA

Saturday June 26: Practice 10-4 Sunday June 27: D6 Henrietta Series Brought to you by: TBA! ** DOUBLE POINTS ** Factory Contingency from: TBA! Weekend gate fee: $15.00 Are gates open Friday: TBA...

40th Annual Shippensburg Corn Festival Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10131 Possum Hollow Rd, Shippensburg, PA

For 2021, the Shippensburg Corn Festival is moving from downtown to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds. Guests will still enjoy more than 250 crafts and antique vendors plus food booths selling corn in...

Drive-Thru Job Fair Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Kelly Professional & Industrial has partnered with JLG, an Oshkosh Company, in Shippensburg, PA! Join us to apply and learn more at one of our drive-thru job fairs happening every Tuesday and...

Visitation Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Sharon K. Stapp 70 of Greenville passed away Tuesday June 8, 2021 at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. A time of visitation will be 2-6pm Monday June 14, 2021 at the funeral...

Girls Lacrosse Camp Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Dr, Shippensburg, PA

Our primary objective is to provide each camper with a positive lacrosse experience in order to encourage enjoyment of the game and continue the evolution of the U.S.’s fastest growing sport...