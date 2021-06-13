What’s up Mt Pleasant: Local events calendar

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Mt Pleasant is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Pleasant area:

Tone It Up w/ Susan Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:20 AM

Address: 2015 Mulberry Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

Come as you are and enjoy a 30 minute session of harmonizing slow paced yoga flow. Strengthen and Stretch then return to your day relaxed and recharged.

END NAGGING INJURY WORKSHOP Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1318 South Jefferson Avenue, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Too many athletes and weekend warriors get side-lined because of chronic sports injuries. Don't quit yet! Let us help you!

Beginner Yoga Poses Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:20 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2015 Mulberry Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

We will spend as much time as necessary to ensure that you learn how to properly perform beginner level yoga postures and poses.

Workday Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1708 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

We have a lot to do to prepare for our Plant Sale this year. However, due to the pandemic still in full swing, workdays will be scheduled individually by someone on the Greenhouse Committee. Be...

Hour Glass Class w/ Amanda Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2015 Mulberry Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

Fun and encouraging environment for women of all ages to tone and shape their bodies into an hourglass silhouette.