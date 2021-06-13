Cancel
Emporia, KS

Emporia events coming up

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFXq3_0aT41CNn00

Bookshelf Tours

Emporia, KS

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Show off your collection and socialize with other adults! We'd love to see your bookshelves or talk about what books you'd like to have on your shelf! To get the Zoom link for this event, please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrZEg_0aT41CNn00

Blane Howard Concert

Emporia, KS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Independent Nashville recording artist Blane Howard’s most recent hit ties in with the Kansas City Chiefs. As a die-hard life-time KANSAS CITY CHIEFS fan, Howard wrote a new song, “Run It Back,”...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPDYS_0aT41CNn00

Sam and the Fire Watchers return to Mulready's Pub

Emporia, KS

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 717 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Sam and the Fire Watchers are back at Mulready's Pub this Saturday night (6/5) to jam some fiery tunes and kick the party up a notch after an awesome week of Unbound Gravel. We're positioned to...

3rd Annual No Coast Film Festival

Emporia, KS

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

No Coast Film Fest is back for our 3rd annual short film festival! We'll be screening shorts from all around the world, including films created here in Kansas. Tickets are free and the event is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgkxK_0aT41CNn00

Sunday Experience - Honor Graduates

Emporia, KS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Sunday Experience is a weekly opportunity for worship, preaching, and fellowship at Life Church. Services include contemporary worship, preaching from the Word, challenging response times in a...

ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

