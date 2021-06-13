Cancel
Austin, MN

Coming soon: Austin events

Austin News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

National Barrow Show

Austin, MN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 700 12th St SW, Austin, MN

National Barrow Show aims to enhance the value of pedigreed swine, maintain breed integrity, and provide relevant member education and youth development experiences.

Hidden Acres Day Camp

Austin, MN

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1800 12th St SW, Austin, MN

Four fun days of games, activities, outdoor chapel, snacks and lunch, all at Faith Church. Kids who have completed 1st-6th grade are invited. The cost is $90- Call us at 507-437-1000 for...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Austin, MN

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1400 18th Ave NW, Austin, MN

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city 18 Views 03/06/2021 Last update

Todd Michael Jameson at B&J Bar and Grill

Austin, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Music event in Austin, MN by B&J Bar and Grill and Todd Michael Jameson on Friday, September 3 2021

River Rats Car Club carshow!

Austin, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 10th Ave SW, Austin, MN

River Rats Car Club carshow! is on Facebook. To connect with River Rats Car Club carshow!, join Facebook today.

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

