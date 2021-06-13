Coming soon: Austin events

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

National Barrow Show Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 700 12th St SW, Austin, MN

National Barrow Show aims to enhance the value of pedigreed swine, maintain breed integrity, and provide relevant member education and youth development experiences.

Hidden Acres Day Camp Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1800 12th St SW, Austin, MN

Four fun days of games, activities, outdoor chapel, snacks and lunch, all at Faith Church. Kids who have completed 1st-6th grade are invited. The cost is $90- Call us at 507-437-1000 for...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1400 18th Ave NW, Austin, MN

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city 18 Views 03/06/2021 Last update

Todd Michael Jameson at B&J Bar and Grill Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Music event in Austin, MN by B&J Bar and Grill and Todd Michael Jameson on Friday, September 3 2021

River Rats Car Club carshow! Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 10th Ave SW, Austin, MN

River Rats Car Club carshow! is on Facebook. To connect with River Rats Car Club carshow!, join Facebook today.