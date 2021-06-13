Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Live events coming up in Georgetown

Posted by 
Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 7 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are lining up on the Georgetown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Georgetown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9zl9_0aT418w800

Concealed Carry Permit Certification

Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Norris Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Concealed Carry Permit Certification Jul 11th, 2021 at The Oceanfront Litchfield Inn in Pawleys Island, SC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wTiG_0aT418w800

The Keith Davis Trio

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: 1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC

The Keith Davis Trio at Winyah Auditorium in Georgetown, SC on Sun, Jun 20, 2021 @ 3:30am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0dH5_0aT418w800

Storytime: Tails from SC Cares

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 405 Cleland St, Georgetown, SC

For older children and adults, author Cindy Hedrick will read tales from her children’s book, Tails from SC CARES (Class Publishing, 2021) during weekly video storytimes. The book is based on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxzYt_0aT418w800

Aaron Gould Live Exhibition @ Junior US Open

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 647 Hemingway Lane, Georgetown , SC 29440

Experience Aaron Gould live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZscbA_0aT418w800

Joseph Hayne Rainey: HIs Life and Times

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2222 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC

The final lecture of the Tuesdays With... series from the Friends of the Georgetown Library! Historian, reporter, and teacher Dedric Bonds will talk about Rainey, a Georgetown native and key...

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

