Dublin events coming soon

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

Downtown Dublin Farmers Market Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 314 W Madison St, Dublin, GA

Farm to Table Freshness Goodness is ripe for the picking at Market on Madison farmers market where a vast array […]

Dueling Dublin Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos bring their all-request-sing-a-long music and comedy show back to Saltwater Fishery!

Pandolfi / Deutsche Duo Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Ave, Dublin, GA

This powerhouse duo takes the crowd on a whirlwind journey through the hits of the centuries, expressing a variety of musical styles from classical to jazz to the popular hits of today. Trained at...

The Southern Outlaw Band Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join us on Friday, August 6, for great night of live music by The Southern Outlaw Band covering everything from Hank Williams Jr. to REM! With great music, great drinks, and a scenic atmosphere...

Twisted Tents 2021 Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3009 GA-257, Dublin, GA

Camping While Black is proud to present the Inaugural "Twisted Tents." This is our first biker focused campout, and hopefully not our last. This event will take place in Wrightsville Ga on 80...