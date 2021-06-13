Events on the Plainview calendar

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Plainview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

TDCJ Job Fair in Tulia Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

What does it take to be a Correctional Officer? It may not be easy at times, but without them, our mission would not be possible. Find out by visiting with a recruiter! TDCJ Representatives will...

VBS Destination Dig Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: Plainview, TX

VBS for children who have completed grades Kindergarten through 6th grade

OLTON OPEN 2-Person Scramble Olton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: FM168, Olton, TX

2-person golf tournament -- SCRAMBLE format $200/team + cart rental (if needed) Meal will be served on Saturday evening 8:00 AM & 1:00 PM tee times on Saturday 1:00 tee time on Sunday (8:00 AM tee...

Medalist Tour: West 420 Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1850 Co Rd 16, Tulia, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

Mobile unit visits Tulia Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...