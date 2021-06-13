Events on the Plainview calendar
(PLAINVIEW, TX) Plainview has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Plainview area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX
What does it take to be a Correctional Officer? It may not be easy at times, but without them, our mission would not be possible. Find out by visiting with a recruiter! TDCJ Representatives will...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:15 PM
Address: Plainview, TX
VBS for children who have completed grades Kindergarten through 6th grade
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: FM168, Olton, TX
2-person golf tournament -- SCRAMBLE format $200/team + cart rental (if needed) Meal will be served on Saturday evening 8:00 AM & 1:00 PM tee times on Saturday 1:00 tee time on Sunday (8:00 AM tee...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 1850 Co Rd 16, Tulia, TX
Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX
The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...