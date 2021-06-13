Cancel
Plainview, TX

Events on the Plainview calendar

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 7 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Plainview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

TDCJ Job Fair in Tulia

Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

What does it take to be a Correctional Officer? It may not be easy at times, but without them, our mission would not be possible. Find out by visiting with a recruiter! TDCJ Representatives will...

VBS Destination Dig

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: Plainview, TX

VBS for children who have completed grades Kindergarten through 6th grade

OLTON OPEN 2-Person Scramble

Olton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: FM168, Olton, TX

2-person golf tournament -- SCRAMBLE format $200/team + cart rental (if needed) Meal will be served on Saturday evening 8:00 AM & 1:00 PM tee times on Saturday 1:00 tee time on Sunday (8:00 AM tee...

Medalist Tour: West 420

Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1850 Co Rd 16, Tulia, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

Mobile unit visits Tulia

Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Learn More
Plainview, TX
ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Life in Plainview has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Plainview, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 404 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.