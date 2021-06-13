Defiance calendar: Events coming up
(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512
Jason Lyle Black is an award winning pianist, entertainer, and composer famous for his unique blend of music and humor.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512
Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 517 Clinton St, Defiance, OH
Grab a kit and enjoy your first chance to play with Modern Horizons 2 from the comfort of your own home. Entry Fee: $50 We will begin taking pre-signups for this event beginning Wednesday, June 2...
Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 05:30 PM
Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512
The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet charms its audiences with programs from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince.
Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM
Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512
Flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere met when collaborating in 2017 at McGill University.