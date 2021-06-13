Defiance calendar: Events coming up

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

Jason Lyle Black Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Jason Lyle Black is an award winning pianist, entertainer, and composer famous for his unique blend of music and humor.

The Small Glories Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories.

Modern Horizons 2 AT HOME Prerelease Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 517 Clinton St, Defiance, OH

Grab a kit and enjoy your first chance to play with Modern Horizons 2 from the comfort of your own home. Entry Fee: $50 We will begin taking pre-signups for this event beginning Wednesday, June 2...

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet charms its audiences with programs from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince.

Duo Kalysta Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere met when collaborating in 2017 at McGill University.