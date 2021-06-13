Cancel
Defiance, OH

Defiance calendar: Events coming up

Defiance Daily
 7 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRhD4_0aT413WV00

Jason Lyle Black

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Jason Lyle Black is an award winning pianist, entertainer, and composer famous for his unique blend of music and humor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDFmw_0aT413WV00

The Small Glories

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSWc7_0aT413WV00

Modern Horizons 2 AT HOME Prerelease

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 517 Clinton St, Defiance, OH

Grab a kit and enjoy your first chance to play with Modern Horizons 2 from the comfort of your own home. Entry Fee: $50 We will begin taking pre-signups for this event beginning Wednesday, June 2...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPDTt_0aT413WV00

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet charms its audiences with programs from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAKtM_0aT413WV00

Duo Kalysta

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere met when collaborating in 2017 at McGill University.

ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

