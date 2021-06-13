Cancel
Seymour, IN

Seymour calendar: Coming events

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

Parking Lot PARTY

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 915 Kasting Rd, Seymour, IN

Parking Lot PARTY at Seymour Christian Church, Seymour, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 pm to 01:30 pm

9 Flavors – ONE Fruit – wk 4

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Summer Series: "9 Flavors - ONE Fruit" Culture tells us to change on the outside, but God’s Spirit provides us with the power to help us change on the inside. Qualities like love, joy, peace...

Children's Story Time

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Children's Story Time happening at 333 S Chestnut St, Seymour, IN 47274-2396, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 12:00 pm

Happy Accident Live @ Brooklyn Pizza

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 753 W 2nd St, Seymour, IN

We will be a guest performance doing our live acoustic pop and classic rock songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s along with my Dad's group, "Skyline Drive' at Brooklyn Pizza. https://fb.me/HappyAccidentduo

The Indiana Open Treasure Hunt

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 3137 E State Rd 58, Seymour, IN

WRAY’S TREASURE SHOP PRESENTS THE INDIANA OPEN TREASURE HUNT JUNE 26-27, 2021 www.wraystreasureshop.com HUNT SCHEDULE: SATURDAY 9:00 AM - REGISTRATION 10:00 AM - HUNT 1 11:30 - LUNCH 1:00 PM ...

ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

