Faribault, MN

Coming soon: Faribault events

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Faribault:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBeK7_0aT40uoc00

5-Day Sesshin at the Farm – June 17-22, 2021

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

5 Day Retreat at the Farm\nSeptember 25th - 29th (Thursday evening arrival encouraged)\nIn sesshin, we let in the support of the whole universe. This can feel profound or ordinary; it is actually...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t21Ic_0aT40uoc00

Girls Camp

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

2021 Boys and Girls Hockey Camp Girls Camp June 27 - July 3, 2021 July 4 - 10, 2021

Shattuck-St. Mary's Girls Elite Hockey Camp - Faribault, MN 2021

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 1000 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

Birth years 2003 - 2010 If you wish to pay with a check, please mail to: Shattuck-St. Mary's School Attn: Girls Hockey Camp 1000 Shumway Ave. Faribault, MN 55021 For more information, contact...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuQz9_0aT40uoc00

Dianne Lockerby Wheel Throwing 9am-10:30am

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:15 PM

Address: 321 Central Ave N, Faribault, MN

Dianne Lockerby Wheel Throwing and Handbuilding Clay Classes Member $52, Non-Member $65. Supply fee: $12 for handbuilding, $20 for Wheel Throwing. This summer Dianne will be offering classes in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcMML_0aT40uoc00

Inflatables Day

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1830 Alexander Dr, Faribault, MN

One of our several Inflatable courses will be set up in the deep end during this time. The Diving board, Drop slide and Water Basket ball will not be available.

