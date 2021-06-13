Hackettstown calendar: Events coming up
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are coming to Hackettstown.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hackettstown:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 927 County Rd 517, Hackettstown, NJ
$1.00 entree fee. 2 bags will be provided to gather gently used children's clothing & shoes. clothing is free. This event will be held outdoors on the parking lot and we will be observing social...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 289 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Dios les bendiga hermanos. Junio 19 y 20 la Iglesia Bethel va a tener a nuestro invitado evangelista Jose Antonio Vergara!
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1686 County Rd 517, Hackettstown, NJ
Discover the wizarding world of Harry Potter in beautiful Warren County, NJ. For the ninth summer Rutherfurd Hall, a spectacular Tudor mansion in Allamuchy, will be transformed into Hogwart’s...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ
Date: Jul 24, 2021 12:00 pm to Jul 24, 2021 8:00 pm Location: Donaldson Farms - Farm Market, 358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, Hackettstown, United States 3rd Annual ARC of Warren County food...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 426 Sand Shore Rd, Hackettstown, NJ
Gold Rush: The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration will perform a LIVE show on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 530-9PM in our beautifully casual beer garden! Social distancing guidelines will apply ...