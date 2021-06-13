Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corinth, MS

Coming soon: Corinth events

Posted by 
Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 7 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are lining up on the Corinth calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVyEv_0aT40qHi00

Second Chantz at VFW Corinth

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Purdy School Rd, Corinth, MS

Second Chantz is playing for the first time at Corinth MS VFW, were so proud to be invited to play for our local VFW post. Our band plays your favorite Rock, Country & Blues tunes along with some...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAppS_0aT40qHi00

Alcorn County Legal Clinic (Free)

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS

DOCUMENTS NEEDED FOR ASSISTANCE AT FREE LEGAL CLINICS *Please, you will need to bring proof of income and have a driver's license or state-issued ID in order to have documents notarized at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVWja_0aT40qHi00

DÆPÆ at V Taco

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 514 Cruise St, Corinth, MS

DÆPÆ at V Taco at V Taco, 512 Cruise Street, Corinth, MS, US 38834, Corinth, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLLo0_0aT40qHi00

90s Block Party feat. Vanilla Ice

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Harper Rd, Corinth, MS

90s Block Party! Featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC on Saturday, August 7 Tickets $35 - Floor Standing Pit $45 - Reserved Risers (plus service fees). Tickets On Sale Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIiYQ_0aT40qHi00

Miss Slugburger 2021

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Miss Slugburger 2021 at Corinth, Mississippi, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More
Corinth News Watch

Corinth News Watch

Corinth, MS
20
Followers
17
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Corinth, MS
Government
City
Corinth, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Mc
Person
Vanilla Ice
Person
Coolio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Corinth Ms Vfw#Rock Country Blues#V Taco#Block Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Corinth News Watch

News wrap: Headlines in Corinth

(CORINTH, MS) What’s going on in Corinth? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Corinth area, click here.