Coming soon: Corinth events

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are lining up on the Corinth calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:

Second Chantz at VFW Corinth Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Purdy School Rd, Corinth, MS

Second Chantz is playing for the first time at Corinth MS VFW, were so proud to be invited to play for our local VFW post. Our band plays your favorite Rock, Country & Blues tunes along with some...

Alcorn County Legal Clinic (Free) Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS

DOCUMENTS NEEDED FOR ASSISTANCE AT FREE LEGAL CLINICS *Please, you will need to bring proof of income and have a driver's license or state-issued ID in order to have documents notarized at the...

DÆPÆ at V Taco Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 514 Cruise St, Corinth, MS

DÆPÆ at V Taco at V Taco, 512 Cruise Street, Corinth, MS, US 38834, Corinth, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

90s Block Party feat. Vanilla Ice Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Harper Rd, Corinth, MS

90s Block Party! Featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC on Saturday, August 7 Tickets $35 - Floor Standing Pit $45 - Reserved Risers (plus service fees). Tickets On Sale Friday...

Miss Slugburger 2021 Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Miss Slugburger 2021 at Corinth, Mississippi, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 10:00 am