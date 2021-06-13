Juneau events calendar

Cancel
(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Juneau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RQCc_0aT40olU00

UAS Alumni & Friends Tide Walking

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 11066 Auke Lake Way, Juneau, AK 99801

University of Alaska Southeast Alumni & Friends presents guided tide walking! Led by Associate Prof. of Marine Biology Carolyn Bergstrom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k0Nz_0aT40olU00

Friends of the Poor Walk Virtual NAOC

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Mendenhall Refuge Trail Access Rd, Juneau, AK

Information for this event will be modified as the time of our fall fund raiser approaches. Location: TBA Distance: TBA Contact: TBA Race Director: TBA Proceeds help raise funds for and awareness...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zmx0Z_0aT40olU00

First Friday at Heritage Downtown Cafe

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

June's First Friday event will feature macramé wall hangings by Jessie Ashton. Jessie first started dabbling in self-taught macramé in 2014. After a long break in between hobbies, she started...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLxxf_0aT40olU00

Book Publishing Workshop - Juneau

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Effectively publish your book that will help to be a published author

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZnt_0aT40olU00

RLC Book Club

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

© 2020. All Right Reserved RLC | 740 W 10th Street, Juneau, Alaska 99801 | (907) 586-2380 | rlcoffice@ak.net

Juneau, AK
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

