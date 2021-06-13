Juneau events calendar

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Juneau:

UAS Alumni & Friends Tide Walking Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 11066 Auke Lake Way, Juneau, AK 99801

University of Alaska Southeast Alumni & Friends presents guided tide walking! Led by Associate Prof. of Marine Biology Carolyn Bergstrom.

Friends of the Poor Walk Virtual NAOC Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Mendenhall Refuge Trail Access Rd, Juneau, AK

Information for this event will be modified as the time of our fall fund raiser approaches. Location: TBA Distance: TBA Contact: TBA Race Director: TBA Proceeds help raise funds for and awareness...

First Friday at Heritage Downtown Cafe Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

June's First Friday event will feature macramé wall hangings by Jessie Ashton. Jessie first started dabbling in self-taught macramé in 2014. After a long break in between hobbies, she started...

Book Publishing Workshop - Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Effectively publish your book that will help to be a published author

RLC Book Club Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

