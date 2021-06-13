Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Brainerd events coming soon

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 7 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Brainerd calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJh5M_0aT40m0200

Adventure Cove Day Camp | Check-In

Brainerd, MN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 17992 MN-371, Brainerd, MN

Adventure Cove has endless activities to keep the kids entertained while you take some time to explore the resort. Our staff offers a unique and fun experience for children ages 4-12 during your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLeYK_0aT40m0200

2021 MAP Proving Grounds - June

Brainerd, MN

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

All sales are final. There are no refunds. Multi-Day admission tickets are valid for the duration of the event and will expire Sunday (June 13th, 2021) @ 7pm Single day admission tickets expire 1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1p5Y_0aT40m0200

Family Story time at The Brainerd Library

Brainerd, MN

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 416 S 5th St, Brainerd, MN

Miss story time? We miss you too! Every Tuesday at 10:15 am, we're doing Story time for all families via LIVE on our Facebook page. Join us for stories, songs, and rhymes to get ready for reading...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eV5m0_0aT40m0200

Northern Pacific Wedding Expo

Brainerd, MN

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd, MN 56401

With a vision of creating your dreamiest wedding day, we have curated Minnesota's most luxurious and exquisite wedding vendors to explore.

Lakes Jam VIP Stage feat. Ledfoot Larry!

Brainerd, MN

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

Saturday-only (6/26) pass to this event on the grounds of Brainerd International Raceway. Includes access to the general admission and vendor areas. Camping and parking passes sold separately...

ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

