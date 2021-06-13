Brainerd events coming soon

(BRAINERD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Brainerd calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

Adventure Cove Day Camp | Check-In Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 17992 MN-371, Brainerd, MN

Adventure Cove has endless activities to keep the kids entertained while you take some time to explore the resort. Our staff offers a unique and fun experience for children ages 4-12 during your...

2021 MAP Proving Grounds - June Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

All sales are final. There are no refunds. Multi-Day admission tickets are valid for the duration of the event and will expire Sunday (June 13th, 2021) @ 7pm Single day admission tickets expire 1...

Family Story time at The Brainerd Library Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 416 S 5th St, Brainerd, MN

Miss story time? We miss you too! Every Tuesday at 10:15 am, we're doing Story time for all families via LIVE on our Facebook page. Join us for stories, songs, and rhymes to get ready for reading...

Northern Pacific Wedding Expo Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd, MN 56401

With a vision of creating your dreamiest wedding day, we have curated Minnesota's most luxurious and exquisite wedding vendors to explore.

Lakes Jam VIP Stage feat. Ledfoot Larry! Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5523 Birchdale Rd, Brainerd, MN

Saturday-only (6/26) pass to this event on the grounds of Brainerd International Raceway. Includes access to the general admission and vendor areas. Camping and parking passes sold separately...