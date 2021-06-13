Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Live events Wailuku — what’s coming up

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 7 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Wailuku has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRRRQ_0aT40l7J00

Maui Ocean Center

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 192 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

ABOUT MAUI OCEAN CENTER Encounter Hawaiian marine life at Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawai‘i. Named among the “Top 10 Aquariums in the World” by TripAdvisor, Maui Ocean Center is home to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn8lC_0aT40l7J00

Wailuku Library Story Time

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 251 S High St, Wailuku, HI

Story time at the library is a great way to spend time with your keiki. Listen to stories, sing songs, create crafts, and meet new friends. Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, along with their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIwBr_0aT40l7J00

HOMESTEAD // JUNE 13 @ 8P

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Doors open at 6P / Show at 8P - Tickets are limited to accommodate social distance between tables. In order to be aligned with the Covid-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold by the table. All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NxgJ_0aT40l7J00

Kahului SDA Church (Sabbath Service)

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 261 S Puunene Ave, Kahului, HI

The Kahului Seventh-day Adventist church is offering in-person worship services. ADULT SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 9:45 am KEIKI SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 10:15 am MAIN SERVICE begins @ 11:00 am Certain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHWI4_0aT40l7J00

Maui United Way's Annual Meeting & Celebration

Wailuku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Wailuku, HI 96793

Maui United Way's Annual Meeting celebrating 75 years plus 1

ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

