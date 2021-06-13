Live events Wailuku — what’s coming up

(WAILUKU, HI) Wailuku has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

Maui Ocean Center Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 192 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

ABOUT MAUI OCEAN CENTER Encounter Hawaiian marine life at Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawai‘i. Named among the “Top 10 Aquariums in the World” by TripAdvisor, Maui Ocean Center is home to...

Wailuku Library Story Time Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 251 S High St, Wailuku, HI

Story time at the library is a great way to spend time with your keiki. Listen to stories, sing songs, create crafts, and meet new friends. Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, along with their...

HOMESTEAD // JUNE 13 @ 8P Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Doors open at 6P / Show at 8P - Tickets are limited to accommodate social distance between tables. In order to be aligned with the Covid-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold by the table. All...

Kahului SDA Church (Sabbath Service) Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 261 S Puunene Ave, Kahului, HI

The Kahului Seventh-day Adventist church is offering in-person worship services. ADULT SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 9:45 am KEIKI SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 10:15 am MAIN SERVICE begins @ 11:00 am Certain...

Maui United Way's Annual Meeting & Celebration Wailuku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Wailuku, HI 96793

Maui United Way's Annual Meeting celebrating 75 years plus 1