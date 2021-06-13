Cancel
Murray, KY

Live events Murray — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Murray Digest
 7 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Live events are lining up on the Murray calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murray area:

Junior Chef Cooking Camp $165

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 611 Maple St, Murray, KY

We have a brand new curriculum this year including homemade pasta and sauce, yeast breads, cookie decorating and more! JUNIOR CHEFS WILL WORK TOGETHER IN PAIRS USING SAFETY KNIVES, BUTANE BURNERS...

Vocal Arts Camp

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 102 Curris Center, Murray, KY

This week-long camp will immerse 9-12th graders in the vocal arts, encourage, and educate in musicianship and healthy vocal production. Experience voice instruction, acting and movement workshops...

CCJC 2nd Annual Jeep Show

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2052 US-641, Murray, KY

Event in Murray, KY by Calloway County Jeep Club on Saturday, September 18 2021 with 133 people interested and 25 people going.

Freedom Fest

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 S 4th St, Murray, KY

Freedom Fest celebrates our country's Independence. Activities include: live concerts, a parade, kids' games, fireworks, and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous Group

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 615 S 12th St, Murray, KY

This event listing provided for the Murray community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

