Live events coming up in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Castaic area:

New Mama Monday Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: 31230 Castaic Rd, Castaic, CA

Looking for a workout, but don't have childcare? Come to Fit4Mom on Monday June 14th and see what everyone is talking about! These full body workouts are done with our kiddos in the strollers next...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Castaic, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

MUD GIRL RUN - Los Angeles Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

I will be participating in the 2021 Mud Girl Run in Los Angeles, Ca. on October 16th. The event is being held at Castaic Lake (address below). I would love to see a group of us represent and...

Dragon Boat Festival Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Castaic, CA

Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Hughes Rd, Castaic, CA 91384, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm

Father's Day Mug Madness Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 24201 West, Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA

Join As You Wish Pottery for Father's Day Mug Madness on June 12 & 13. Choose from 5 different styles for an all inclusive price of just $20 and make a mug for Dad! Reservations recommended. Call...