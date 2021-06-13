Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castaic, CA

Live events coming up in Castaic

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 7 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Castaic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLAbP_0aT40fox00

New Mama Monday

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: 31230 Castaic Rd, Castaic, CA

Looking for a workout, but don't have childcare? Come to Fit4Mom on Monday June 14th and see what everyone is talking about! These full body workouts are done with our kiddos in the strollers next...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r94mm_0aT40fox00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Castaic, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ozca_0aT40fox00

MUD GIRL RUN - Los Angeles

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

I will be participating in the 2021 Mud Girl Run in Los Angeles, Ca. on October 16th. The event is being held at Castaic Lake (address below). I would love to see a group of us represent and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1m9Z_0aT40fox00

Dragon Boat Festival

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Castaic, CA

Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Hughes Rd, Castaic, CA 91384, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiaIA_0aT40fox00

Father's Day Mug Madness

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 24201 West, Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA

Join As You Wish Pottery for Father's Day Mug Madness on June 12 & 13. Choose from 5 different styles for an all inclusive price of just $20 and make a mug for Dad! Reservations recommended. Call...

Learn More
Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
3
Followers
20
Post
327
Views
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castaic, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
City
Castaic, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Make Yourself#Castaic Lake#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Castaic, CAPosted by
Castaic Post

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.