Live events Angleton — what’s coming up

(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Angleton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Angleton:

Peach Street Farmers Market Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Drive, Angleton, TX 77515

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.

CMRA Series Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

MSR Houston Reserved Paddock Registration Canopies: $90 for the weekend Pit Lane Paddock: $100 for the weekend Trackside Garages: $275 for the weekend PLEASE REMEMBER TO SOCIAL DISTANCE! All...

Hip Hop Kids Zumba Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1601 N Valderas St, Angleton, TX

Zumba Kids features the famous Zumba fitness music along with Zumba choreography broken into kid-friendly routines. Zumba Kids also adds age-appropriate games and activities, helping children gain...

Vacation Bible School Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1817 Shanks Rd, Angleton, TX

Join us for a great time of Bible teaching, games, crafts, and snacks!