Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angleton, TX

Live events Angleton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 7 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Angleton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Angleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1dEX_0aT40bI300

Peach Street Farmers Market

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVjOO_0aT40bI300

Military & Veteran Hand-Control Car 3 DAY Road Race School in Houston, TX.

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Drive, Angleton, TX 77515

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgbkC_0aT40bI300

CMRA Series

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

MSR Houston Reserved Paddock Registration Canopies: $90 for the weekend Pit Lane Paddock: $100 for the weekend Trackside Garages: $275 for the weekend PLEASE REMEMBER TO SOCIAL DISTANCE! All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ir2d_0aT40bI300

Hip Hop Kids Zumba

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1601 N Valderas St, Angleton, TX

Zumba Kids features the famous Zumba fitness music along with Zumba choreography broken into kid-friendly routines. Zumba Kids also adds age-appropriate games and activities, helping children gain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzob2_0aT40bI300

Vacation Bible School

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1817 Shanks Rd, Angleton, TX

Join us for a great time of Bible teaching, games, crafts, and snacks!

Learn More
Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
8
Followers
18
Post
656
Views
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fitness#Cdc#Sun Jun#Trackside Garages#Zumba
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Angleton, TX
Related
Angleton, TXPosted by
Angleton Journal

Where's the cheapest gas in Angleton?

(ANGLETON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Angleton, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. Chevron at 2301 W Mulberry St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2100 S Velasco St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.