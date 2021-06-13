Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe events coming soon

South Lake Tahoe Times
 7 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Live events are lining up on the South Lake Tahoe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

♥Lake Tahoe Hiking and Sightseeing Trip♥

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1455 Keller Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Summer is here - Time to escape the house and try some outdoors activities!

Sally Maxwell~Meet the artist~July 9th & 10th

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Sally Maxwell creating original art live at Marcus Ashley Gallery!

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Main, Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles)

Markus Pierson~Meet the Artist~ July 23rd & 24th

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Meet the creator of the Coyote "Born to Wander" Series!

Alexander Volkov~Meet the Artist~ August 20th & 21st

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Meet artist Alexander Volkov and see the unveiling of his new Rose collection

South Lake Tahoe, CA
With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Save up to $0.50 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in South Lake Tahoe, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Raley's at 1020 Emerald Bay Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.