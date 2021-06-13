South Lake Tahoe events coming soon

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Live events are lining up on the South Lake Tahoe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

♥Lake Tahoe Hiking and Sightseeing Trip♥ South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1455 Keller Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Summer is here - Time to escape the house and try some outdoors activities!

Sally Maxwell~Meet the artist~July 9th & 10th South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Sally Maxwell creating original art live at Marcus Ashley Gallery!

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Main, Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles)

Markus Pierson~Meet the Artist~ July 23rd & 24th South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Meet the creator of the Coyote "Born to Wander" Series!

Alexander Volkov~Meet the Artist~ August 20th & 21st South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, #23, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Meet artist Alexander Volkov and see the unveiling of his new Rose collection