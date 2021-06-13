Cancel
Mason City, IA

Mason City calendar: Coming events

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 7 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Mason City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mason City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OuYN_0aT40VwZ00

Youth Entrepreneurial Academy

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: NIACC, 500 College Dr Ste 120, Mason City, IA

June 14-18 Current High School Students Hybrid Academy – Virtual Classroom plus face to face team building and networking activities in various locations in North Iowa. Youth Entrepreneurial...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrEvh_0aT40VwZ00

Lady of the Lake Public Cruise @ Downtown by the seawall

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 9 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing 90-minute cruise around beautiful Clear Lake. Public Cruise 1pm. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brfkx_0aT40VwZ00

Best Of The Best Summer Concert Series at the Mason City Arena!

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Alpha Media and Bud Light present the Best Of The Best Summer Concert Series at the Mason...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7UY1_0aT40VwZ00

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Show

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Show at Karte anzeigen, Mason City on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1hVG_0aT40VwZ00

Friday Night Live — Main Street Mason City

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Join Main Street Mason City for FREE live music, food trucks, family friendly activities & more in downtown Mason City!

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mason City

(MASON CITY, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mason City area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Star at 1502 S Federal Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 235 S Eisenhower Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.
Weather Forecast For Mason City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mason City: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Mostly