Mason City calendar: Coming events

(MASON CITY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Mason City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mason City:

Youth Entrepreneurial Academy Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: NIACC, 500 College Dr Ste 120, Mason City, IA

June 14-18 Current High School Students Hybrid Academy – Virtual Classroom plus face to face team building and networking activities in various locations in North Iowa. Youth Entrepreneurial...

Lady of the Lake Public Cruise @ Downtown by the seawall Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 9 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing 90-minute cruise around beautiful Clear Lake. Public Cruise 1pm. Read more

Best Of The Best Summer Concert Series at the Mason City Arena! Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Alpha Media and Bud Light present the Best Of The Best Summer Concert Series at the Mason...

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Show Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Show at Karte anzeigen, Mason City on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Friday Night Live — Main Street Mason City Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Join Main Street Mason City for FREE live music, food trucks, family friendly activities & more in downtown Mason City!