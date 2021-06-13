Cancel
Harrison, AR

Harrison calendar: Events coming up

Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are lining up on the Harrison calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeJvz_0aT40SIO00

Harvest Homecoming and Hotrod Car Show

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 W Rush Ave, Harrison, AR

The Harvest Homecoming is an Annual Event that features Music, Handmade Crafts, Farmers Market, Foods and Activities of all kinds. Some activities include an Outhouse Race, Beauty Pageant, Local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBuhZ_0aT40SIO00

Color Run +5K

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Grandma's House 5th Annual Color Fun Run + 5K! Saturday, August 7th at the Anstaff Soccer Complex. Registration opens at 8am. Warm up begins at 9am, run begins at 9:15! $20 per runner or $25 for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPxVF_0aT40SIO00

TOP 25 Car & Bike Show at Christmas in July

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S Walnut St, Harrison, AR

Food, music, games for the whole family. Dash plaques and goody bags for all registrants. Award plaques for TOP 25 across 5 classes. Proceeds benefit the PACK...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M5Kk_0aT40SIO00

Harrison Community Task Force Meeting

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 915 S Maple St, Harrison, AR

Our regular twice-monthly meeting will be in-person in the Fellowship Hall. We have a lot of things to talk about. All concerned people of good intent are welcome to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GH7X0_0aT40SIO00

Summer Flower Hanging Basket Demonstration

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

We will have Eva Yarbrough at the library demonstrating how to arrange a beautiful summer flower hanging basket. At the end of the class, one lucky individual that attends will get to take home...

