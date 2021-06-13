Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Live events coming up in Clarksburg

Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWSH6_0aT40PeD00

Across The Universe

Clarksburg, WV

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Join us for Cadalzo Contemporary Dance Studio's Production of "Across the Universe". Tickets $15 in advance or $18 at the door Doors Open at 6PM. General Admission. All parties must be present in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PaKK_0aT40PeD00

Color with Different Cultures: American Sign Language (Teens)

Clarksburg, WV

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:35 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

American Sign Language is a beautiful language communicated on the hands, face, and body. Travel with us as we learn some fun and unique signs about different types of people, cultures, and food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eakap_0aT40PeD00

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest

Clarksburg, WV

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest at Clarksburg, West Virginia, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNJj2_0aT40PeD00

Backyard Graduation Bash

Clarksburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Backyard Graduation Bash at Farland Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvfBv_0aT40PeD00

Suibukan Tsunami Martial Arts Tournament

Clarksburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Open Karate Tournament and Karate Demonstrations Presented by Suibukan of WV. Experience Levels: 0-1 year 1-2 years 2 + Black Belt Events will include: 3 point and 1 point Sparring Forms...

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

