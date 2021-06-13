Live events coming up in Clarksburg

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksburg:

Across The Universe Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Join us for Cadalzo Contemporary Dance Studio's Production of "Across the Universe". Tickets $15 in advance or $18 at the door Doors Open at 6PM. General Admission. All parties must be present in...

Color with Different Cultures: American Sign Language (Teens) Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:35 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

American Sign Language is a beautiful language communicated on the hands, face, and body. Travel with us as we learn some fun and unique signs about different types of people, cultures, and food...

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest at Clarksburg, West Virginia, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm

Backyard Graduation Bash Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Backyard Graduation Bash at Farland Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Suibukan Tsunami Martial Arts Tournament Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Open Karate Tournament and Karate Demonstrations Presented by Suibukan of WV. Experience Levels: 0-1 year 1-2 years 2 + Black Belt Events will include: 3 point and 1 point Sparring Forms...