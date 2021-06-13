Dover events calendar
(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Dover area:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
Local rockers the Bulkheads with support group Funny You Should Ask
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 182 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
One of the Finest Museums in New England - Visit Wednesday through Sunday Reservations Required.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
Welcoming a new baby into your family can be a very exciting time. This is especially true when there is an older sibling in the home. While
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820
Bring your four-legged friends and come to socialize with a glass of wine or beer with other agents in your market.