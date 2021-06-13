Dover events calendar

(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

Live at Flight - the Bulkheads with Funny You Should Ask Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Local rockers the Bulkheads with support group Funny You Should Ask

90 Minute Tours of Woodman Museum 2021 Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 182 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

One of the Finest Museums in New England - Visit Wednesday through Sunday Reservations Required.

Cesarean Birth Class Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women

Sibling Class 2021 Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Welcoming a new baby into your family can be a very exciting time. This is especially true when there is an older sibling in the home. While

Realtor Social With Our Four Legged Friends Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820

Bring your four-legged friends and come to socialize with a glass of wine or beer with other agents in your market.