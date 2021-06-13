Dodge City calendar: Events coming up

(DODGE CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Dodge City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

Little Miss Dodge City Days Pageant Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2501 North 14th Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801

Come join us in crowning the first Little Miss Dodge City Days. Ages 1-13, the girls will do talent, & model different categories of attire

LFA Friendship House Welcome Party and Open Mic! Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Join the Lead For America Friendship House (formerly the Boot Hill Bed & Breakfast) for our kickoff welcome event marking the re-opening of this historic house to the community! The evening will...

11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Begins in: Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1800 Matt Down Rd, Dodge City, KS

Join us August 20th at Mariah Hills Golf Course for the 11th Annual DC3 Foundation Golf Classic. Coffee & donuts provided in the morning. Lunch is provided. Green and cart fees included. Beverage...

KC Metaphysical Fair - Dodge City Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Dodge City's own Metaphysical Fair. Psychics, Crystals, Intuitive Artists, Jewelry, Books,Tarot, Reiki, Gifts, Metaphysical Tools, Mediums, Energywork, Aura Cameras, Palm Reading, and all kinds of...

Jeff Dunham Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Like just about every other touring artist in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID, and after his final performance almost exactly one year ago (March 8, 2020...