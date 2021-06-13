Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Dodge City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 7 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Dodge City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C16qY_0aT40N7z00

Little Miss Dodge City Days Pageant

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2501 North 14th Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801

Come join us in crowning the first Little Miss Dodge City Days. Ages 1-13, the girls will do talent, & model different categories of attire

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWcXm_0aT40N7z00

LFA Friendship House Welcome Party and Open Mic!

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Join the Lead For America Friendship House (formerly the Boot Hill Bed & Breakfast) for our kickoff welcome event marking the re-opening of this historic house to the community! The evening will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYksD_0aT40N7z00

11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Begins in:

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1800 Matt Down Rd, Dodge City, KS

Join us August 20th at Mariah Hills Golf Course for the 11th Annual DC3 Foundation Golf Classic. Coffee & donuts provided in the morning. Lunch is provided. Green and cart fees included. Beverage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGY6H_0aT40N7z00

KC Metaphysical Fair - Dodge City

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Dodge City's own Metaphysical Fair. Psychics, Crystals, Intuitive Artists, Jewelry, Books,Tarot, Reiki, Gifts, Metaphysical Tools, Mediums, Energywork, Aura Cameras, Palm Reading, and all kinds of...

Learn More

Jeff Dunham

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Like just about every other touring artist in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID, and after his final performance almost exactly one year ago (March 8, 2020...

Learn More
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
5
Followers
18
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
City
Green, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Donuts#Little Miss#Sun Jun#Coffee#Aura Cameras#Palm Reading#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Dodge City Today

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(DODGE CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dodge City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!