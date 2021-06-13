Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Live events on the horizon in North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 7 days ago

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Platte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4Vbb_0aT40KTo00

Great Plains Fire Summit/9th Annual Nebraska Prescribed Fire Conference

North Platte, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2102 South Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE 69101

3rd Biennial Great Plains Fire Summit/9th Annual Nebraska Prescribed Fire Conference

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCFkr_0aT40KTo00

Competitive Art Show

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 416 N Jeffers St, North Platte, NE

View pieces submitted by artists from all over Nebraska. This show features paintings photography sculptures and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvTcb_0aT40KTo00

Beer Garden and Food Court

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

The gates are open the bar is serving and the food trucks are ready at the Wild West Arena. Come for dinner or just to get the party started.

Learn More

Miss Rodeo Nebraska-Horsemanship BBQ

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

Watch the ladies of Miss Rodeo Nebraska show off their riding skills. This event is free and open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTlqg_0aT40KTo00

Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ Golf League

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 608 Birdie Ln, North Platte, NE

Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ League – $35 – 6:00PM @ Lake Maloney Golf Club Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ League will begin April 29, 2021 and continue until July 29, 2021. This league consists...

Learn More
North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
8
Followers
18
Post
684
Views
ABOUT

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Photography#Golf Club#Rodeo#Ne View#Sun Jun#Ne Watch#Miss Rodeo Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte News Flash

Trending lifestyle headlines in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the North Platte area, click here.