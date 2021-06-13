Live events on the horizon in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Platte:

Great Plains Fire Summit/9th Annual Nebraska Prescribed Fire Conference North Platte, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2102 South Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE 69101

3rd Biennial Great Plains Fire Summit/9th Annual Nebraska Prescribed Fire Conference

Competitive Art Show North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 416 N Jeffers St, North Platte, NE

View pieces submitted by artists from all over Nebraska. This show features paintings photography sculptures and more.

Beer Garden and Food Court North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

The gates are open the bar is serving and the food trucks are ready at the Wild West Arena. Come for dinner or just to get the party started.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska-Horsemanship BBQ North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

Watch the ladies of Miss Rodeo Nebraska show off their riding skills. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ Golf League North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 608 Birdie Ln, North Platte, NE

Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ League – $35 – 6:00PM @ Lake Maloney Golf Club Thursday Night Mixed Couples’ League will begin April 29, 2021 and continue until July 29, 2021. This league consists...