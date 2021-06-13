Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Coming soon: Glasgow events

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 7 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Live events are coming to Glasgow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glasgow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfVMz_0aT40CQ000

Living Will and Power of Attorney Clinic with Kentucky Legal Aid

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1463 W Main St, Glasgow, KY

Join us at the Extension Service for a FREE legal clinic featuring Kentucky Legal Aid. Kentucky Legal Aid is the only free, civil legal services provider in South-Western Kentucky. Since 1977 we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pXz5_0aT40CQ000

Smash um up Saturday

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 10168 Tompkinsville Rd, Glasgow, KY

Smash um up Saturday at Barren County Fair, 10168 Tompkinsville Rd, Glasgow, KY, US 42141, Glasgow, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEX3W_0aT40CQ000

Bounty of the Barrens Farmers' Market

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Winter Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Barren County UK Ag Extension Parking Lot, 1463 W Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRRlP_0aT40CQ000

Whiskey Myers with Bones Owens

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Glasgow, KY

Explore all upcoming whiskey myers events in Glasgow, Kentucky, find information & tickets for upcoming whiskey myers events happening in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUWK0_0aT40CQ000

Outdoor Story Time

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1530 S Green St, Glasgow, KY

Story Time is back! Please note, families will need to RSVP at http://www.weldonpubliclibrary.org/events and social distancing is required. Ages: infant to age 4 are all welcome at these special...

Learn More
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
24
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Glasgow, KY
Glasgow, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Stand Up Comedy#Ky Join#The Extension Service#Kentucky Legal Aid#Ky Smash#Ky Explore#Ky Story Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Glasgow, KYPosted by
Glasgow Daily

News wrap: Top stories in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, KY) What’s going on in Glasgow? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Glasgow, KYPosted by
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is a new home located in a maintenance fee neighborhood (has a home owners Association with 150/month to homeowner).<p><strong>For open house information, contact
Glasgow, KYPosted by
Glasgow Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Glasgow?

(GLASGOW, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 200 Columbia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minit Mart at 557 S L Rogers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.