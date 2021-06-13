Coming soon: Glasgow events

(GLASGOW, KY) Live events are coming to Glasgow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glasgow:

Living Will and Power of Attorney Clinic with Kentucky Legal Aid Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1463 W Main St, Glasgow, KY

Join us at the Extension Service for a FREE legal clinic featuring Kentucky Legal Aid. Kentucky Legal Aid is the only free, civil legal services provider in South-Western Kentucky. Since 1977 we...

Smash um up Saturday Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 10168 Tompkinsville Rd, Glasgow, KY

Smash um up Saturday at Barren County Fair, 10168 Tompkinsville Rd, Glasgow, KY, US 42141, Glasgow, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 04:00 pm

Bounty of the Barrens Farmers' Market Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Winter Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Barren County UK Ag Extension Parking Lot, 1463 W Main Street

Whiskey Myers with Bones Owens Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Glasgow, KY

Explore all upcoming whiskey myers events in Glasgow, Kentucky, find information & tickets for upcoming whiskey myers events happening in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Outdoor Story Time Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1530 S Green St, Glasgow, KY

Story Time is back! Please note, families will need to RSVP at http://www.weldonpubliclibrary.org/events and social distancing is required. Ages: infant to age 4 are all welcome at these special...