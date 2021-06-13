Cancel
Kingsville, TX

Live events coming up in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Kingsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

Summer Music Camp

Bishop, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 E Main St, Bishop, TX

Camp for students entering 1st-8th grade. Each family will sign up for a daily hour long time slot: 9:00, 10:00, or 11:00, with a cap of 15 students/time slot. Students will lead the music for...

Texas A and M Kingsville Banquet

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Howe Agricultural Bldg, # 205, Kingsville, TX

Texas A and M University - Kingsville,Ceasar Kleburg Wildlife Research Institu Kingsville TX 78363 Event Type: Banquet i Dan Ramirez i daniel.ramirez01@ students.tamuk.edu i (210) 386-9668

TRDL - UNMASKED Tour @ KC Hall (Kingsville, TX)

Kingsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 North 14th Street, Kingsville, TX 78363

Kingsville native and Utah Recording Artist "The Real Doug Lane" performs an intimate concert for a hometown crowd.

Coastal Bend College Kingsville

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1814 Brahma Blvd, Kingsville, TX

We encourage you to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcomed Click this link: https://bit.ly/3bWzeof to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

High School Prospect Camp - Kingsville, TX 2021

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1064 W Corral Ave, Kingsville, TX

Players will get the opportunity to display their skills in front of the coaching staff at Texas AM Kingsville.

