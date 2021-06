New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is irked that certain members of the media have only focused on short soundbites from head coach Dan Campbell's media sessions. "Sometimes, I kind of take a little offense that's all that's put out about him all the time," Holmes told The Detroit News. "He is incredibly intelligent and smart. …He's an elite leader, an elite communicator, he has elite presence. He has a lot of special, elite traits, not only as a coach, but as a human being. The way he treats people, you don't find that all the time."