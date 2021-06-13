Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth events coming soon

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portsmouth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zUvs_0aT404RR00

4th Annual Love Walk

South Shore, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

This is our 4th Annual Love Walk. Santa will be back with us to give toys out to kids throughout South Shore. On the 9th, we will cover the Speedway side of South Shore. On the 10th, the Fire...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J37ii_0aT404RR00

Sons of the Pioneers

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Originally formed in 1933, the Sons of the Pioneers is a Western singing group that set a new standard for American vocal groups. Beginning in its early days and all throughout the mid-1980s, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sFPv_0aT404RR00

Do a Craft with Dad: DIY birdfeeder

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1220 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH

This Take N\' Make Kits includes everything you you need to make a birdseed log that can attract beautiful songbirds to your yard. Along with the craft supplies, you will receive resources and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd0uQ_0aT404RR00

DreamLand Muisc Fest

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Tracy Park, Chilicothe street, Portsmouth, Ohio Hey folks, it's the 6Th annual Dreamland Music Fest featuring some of the best entertainers- singer/songwriters from Nashville along with some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnSfB_0aT404RR00

MSP Farmers Market on the Esplanade

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH

Join us on the Roy Rogers Esplanade every Saturday, between May 22 and October 10, 9 a.m. to noon, as we celebrate local cottage industry goods and farmers. We will be practicing social distancing...

Portsmouth, OH
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

