Portsmouth events coming soon

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portsmouth:

4th Annual Love Walk South Shore, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

This is our 4th Annual Love Walk. Santa will be back with us to give toys out to kids throughout South Shore. On the 9th, we will cover the Speedway side of South Shore. On the 10th, the Fire...

Sons of the Pioneers Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Originally formed in 1933, the Sons of the Pioneers is a Western singing group that set a new standard for American vocal groups. Beginning in its early days and all throughout the mid-1980s, the...

Do a Craft with Dad: DIY birdfeeder Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1220 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH

This Take N\' Make Kits includes everything you you need to make a birdseed log that can attract beautiful songbirds to your yard. Along with the craft supplies, you will receive resources and...

DreamLand Muisc Fest Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Tracy Park, Chilicothe street, Portsmouth, Ohio Hey folks, it's the 6Th annual Dreamland Music Fest featuring some of the best entertainers- singer/songwriters from Nashville along with some...

MSP Farmers Market on the Esplanade Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH

Join us on the Roy Rogers Esplanade every Saturday, between May 22 and October 10, 9 a.m. to noon, as we celebrate local cottage industry goods and farmers. We will be practicing social distancing...