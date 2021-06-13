Live events Hobart — what’s coming up
(HOBART, IN) Hobart has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 111 East Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
Merrillville High School Class of 1980 40th reunion (Delayed one year due to Covid)
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342
Open Mic - Standup, Musicians, Comedians, Poets and Artists of all Kinds
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Absolute Queen is bringing their touring Queen Tribute show to Hobart!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Join us for a wonderful night of local music in Northwest Indiana!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
JOHN 5 is coming to Northwest Indiana for one night only!