Hobart, IN

Live events Hobart — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Hobart has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

Merrillville High School Class of 1980 Reunion

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 East Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342

Merrillville High School Class of 1980 40th reunion (Delayed one year due to Covid)

Open Mic at Busy Bee Creative Works

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Open Mic - Standup, Musicians, Comedians, Poets and Artists of all Kinds

Absolute Queen (A Tribute to Queen)

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Absolute Queen is bringing their touring Queen Tribute show to Hobart!

Cloud 9, Noise Complaint and On 11

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Join us for a wonderful night of local music in Northwest Indiana!

JOHN 5

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

JOHN 5 is coming to Northwest Indiana for one night only!

Hobart, IN
With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

