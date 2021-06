Galway and Kilkenny are set for a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final, after National League semi-final wins on Sunday. Galway 1-19 Cork 1-17 (after extra time) It wasn't pretty at times but the relocation of Aoife Donohue to the inside line was just about the deciding factor as Galway gritted it out in a war of attrition against Cork to set up a mouth-watering Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final at Croke Park next Sunday night.