Anoka County, MN

Plane crashes in ditch near Interstate 35 in Anoka County

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
Pixabay

A pilot survived a plane crash in Anoka County on Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the ultra-light aircraft crashed around 9:10 a.m. in a ditch off of I-35 near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast, near Columbus.

"Early indications show that an adult male was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight when the aircraft lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

"The male was able to exit the aircraft with minor injuries."

The crash is under investigation and no further information has been provided.

