Silver Springs, FL

Evicted Silver Springs man: I’m owed $15,000 from unemployment and now I’m homeless

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing you to see if maybe somebody can hear my story and help me get my unemployment issue resolved. Back in January my friend I was living with caught the Coronavirus causing our household to be quarantined. Because of that missing 14 days of work ended up causing me to lose my job so I filed for unemployment and was denied the first time for whatever reason. I had worked for the company for almost 6 months so I had made plenty of money to file so I filed again and was accepted. Then it came time for me to do the ID.me thing to get verified. I did that with an ID.me trusted referee who fully verified everything was good. Then, for some reason I was locked out of my account and given a number to call to get my account unlocked, which has never worked. I have called the number non stop for 2 weeks straight and have still not spoken to a person. I have had major surgery during this time also which I almost lost my left arm, so I can’t work. I have not had any income since January, been evicted from my apartment, and now I’m homeless. I’m owed roughly $15,000 from unemployment. Can someone help me please, I’m begging please?

www.ocala-news.com
View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
