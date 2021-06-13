Events on the Norfolk calendar

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norfolk area:

SUMMER JAM 2021 Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1408 E Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE

Summer JAM is an overnight camp designed specifically for 2nd and 3rd graders to help them grow in their relationship with God and others. This overnight camp is a great first step into the summer...

Divots June Beer Dinner! Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 4200 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Divots SandBar & Grill and Divots Brewery teaming up for another great event! Get your tickets for our June 18th Beer Dinner now!

Outdoor Vendor Show Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for Craft Vendors, Food Trucks and Direct Sales Vendors. I have a very large amount of space that could hold 50+ Vendors! These events will be held outside, just south of Norfolk, NE on...

Norfolk LAN Party Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 103 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th at former Alco store location (across from Hy-Vee East) in Norfolk, NE

2021 Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course 8th Edition Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Trauma Nursing Core Course was developed by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). This is a two-day course.