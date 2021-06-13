Cancel
Dayton, TX

Live events on the horizon in Dayton

Dayton News Watch
 7 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Dayton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dayton area:

Liberty: Faux Real Trade Days

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 321 Wallisville Rd, Liberty, TX

Liberty Trade Days is a the shopping experience you’ve been waiting for on the weekend following the THIRD MONDAY each month (except Oct and Dec). More than 300 vendors sell their crafts and wares...

Concrete & Cranes VBS 2021

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Main St, Liberty, TX

Building on the Love of Jesus Philippians 1:6 Grab your hard hat and tool belt! As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build...

William Lee Martin

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 1816 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX

You’ve seen his comedy specials on CMT, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV, heard him on Sirius/XM, and watched him on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. This 5th-generation Texan calls himself a mutt - a...

Liberty Street Rally

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Free Event – Open to All Makes & Models. An informal gathering of car hobby enthusiasts who meet and organizes “Cars, Coffee and More” events 2nd Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m...

Shake Rattle & Roll

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1816 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX

Music event in Liberty, TX by SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL on Saturday, June 26 2021

Learn More
Dayton, TX
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

