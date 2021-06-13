Live events on the horizon in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) Dayton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dayton area:

Liberty: Faux Real Trade Days Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 321 Wallisville Rd, Liberty, TX

Liberty Trade Days is a the shopping experience you’ve been waiting for on the weekend following the THIRD MONDAY each month (except Oct and Dec). More than 300 vendors sell their crafts and wares...

Concrete & Cranes VBS 2021 Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Main St, Liberty, TX

Building on the Love of Jesus Philippians 1:6 Grab your hard hat and tool belt! As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build...

William Lee Martin Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 1816 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX

You’ve seen his comedy specials on CMT, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV, heard him on Sirius/XM, and watched him on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. This 5th-generation Texan calls himself a mutt - a...

Liberty Street Rally Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Free Event – Open to All Makes & Models. An informal gathering of car hobby enthusiasts who meet and organizes “Cars, Coffee and More” events 2nd Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m...

Shake Rattle & Roll Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1816 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX

Music event in Liberty, TX by SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL on Saturday, June 26 2021