Ada, OK

Live events Ada — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 7 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14E3MW_0aT3zTFu00

Counselor Wellness

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2100 N Broadway Ave, Ada, OK

Join us for our monthly professional workshop with speaker Dana Hargus. She will be discussing Counselor Wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC1zf_0aT3zTFu00

Lever Action Carbine Operator & Instructor Class

Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2401 Egypt Road, Ada, OK 74820

CLEET Course Catalog # 21-2664 19 Hours of Continuing Education For more information: Don Sweger 918-261-3151 dsweger@cityofguthrie.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKTCh_0aT3zTFu00

First Friday Shabbat Service

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16615 County Road 1560, Ada, OK

If you have ever been interested in the elements of our faith which are connected to Hebrew culture, this special experience is for you. At the heart of Shabbat we are able to see the Father’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGSFT_0aT3zTFu00

Session 9: Project-Based Maintenance & Work Order System

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 803 Rolling Hills Ln, Ada, OK

This session discusses the importance of the control environment and how to evaluate and implement effective internal controls for your PHA. We will also review the financial policies and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZN16e_0aT3zTFu00

Puppy Training Class

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 W 33rd St, Ada, OK

Learn how to communicate with your dog and away they understand. These classes of her socialization skills. We focus on overall health and safety. You will learn how to teach your puppy using...

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

