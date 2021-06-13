Watertown events coming soon

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

Summer Qualifier 2021 - 3 Day NADD Event Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: N2047 Sawmill Rd, Watertown, WI

2021 NADD/AKC Regionals Qualifier 3 Day NADD Event at TBE Trailers in Beautiful Watertown, WI

Hang In There Sloth-Painting Class in the Park Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Instructor Led Acrylic Painting Class About this Event Grab the kids, or a friend and have a fun morning of painting this cute sloth in the beautiful Riverside Park in Watertown, WI. Step by step...

Home Sweet Home Sip & Paint Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 210 South Water Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Add a little flare to your decorating by joining us to paint these cute home inspired wood cutout kits.

Tori Allen Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: N866 Co Rd R, Watertown, WI

Music event in Watertown, WI by Tori Allen on Saturday, August 7 2021

Wiggenhorn Urn Dedication Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 919 Charles St, Watertown, WI

Dedication of urn once atop the Wiggenhorn Cigar Manufactory, recently refurbished and added to grounds of the Octagon House Museum. FURTHER INFO PENDING "So, put June 27 at 11 a.m. on your...