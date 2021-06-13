Marquette events coming soon

(MARQUETTE, MI) Marquette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marquette:

NAMIWalks Northern Michigan Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 200 N Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI

For the second year in a row, NAMIWalks will be a little different — while making a lot of difference. In 2021, it’s still going to be “your way.” Along with our successful virtual option...

Tuesday Trivia Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3060 US Hwy 41 West, Marquette, MI 49855

Test your knowledge of everything! Sports, history, geography, pop culture, current events, science, math: it's all on the table. Compete alone or with a team of any size. Four rounds of 20 questions each with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awarded each round, and if you don't win, don't despair, one lucky team will be drawn at the end of the night for a bonus prize.

Summer Reading Kickoff Event! Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 N Front St, Marquette, MI

Tails & Tales Summer Reading Kickoff Drop by during one of our three days for summer reading kickoff to get your reading log, animal bead take & make and more fun activities! Ages 0-14. Register...

Music on Third — Downtown Marquette Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 337 W Washington St, Marquette, MI

Each summer an eclectic mix of local musicians will play along the sidewalks of Third Street in Marquette’s Downtown District from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of a summer series titled Music on...

Youth Sailing Lessons 2021 Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:45 AM

Address: 201 Main Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Youth Sailing Lessons are available during morning and afternoon sessions for ages 8-18 during the weeks of July 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30.