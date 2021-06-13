Cancel
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper calendar: Events coming up

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 7 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Live events are lining up on the Culpeper calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culpeper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWI8q_0aT3yxQx00

Home Defense Shotgun

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701

A properly equipped shotgun wielded by a trained citizen, is a highly effective home defense weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6gUP_0aT3yxQx00

Sep 4-5, Culpeper, VA. Contextual Handgun: Cognitive Shooting Skills

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpepper, VA 22701

Technical shooting skills are essential, but shooting to protect oneself and others requires far more than the mere ability to hit a target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRboO_0aT3yxQx00

CFAC Father's Day Picnic: POTLUCK (Registration is required to attend).

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 16283 J B Carpenter Junior Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

CFAC FATHER'S DAY PICNIC/POTLUCK: Registration is required. First come first serve... (The park limits 74 people ONLY including children).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQShO_0aT3yxQx00

FREEDOM Car & Truck Show

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

Come out to this special July 4th FREEDOM Car and Truck Show to benefit CARS (Christ-Centered Restoration Services)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y35cF_0aT3yxQx00

Winning on your Worst Day

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701

To maximize the personal security, citizens need to be prepared with a suite of skills that have been seamlessly meshed.

