Ukiah events calendar

(UKIAH, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ukiah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

Boundless Retreat 2021 Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

List of The Boundless Team upcoming events. Workshops Events by The Boundless Team. Events - Boundless Retreat 2021, Sexier Selfies, Introduction to Age Play.

Community Mindfulness Retreat Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Celebrating being joyfully together - in person! This will be our first community retreat here on the land at Mariposa. The theme and schedule are still to be determined. RSVP and we will send...

Gourmet Escape Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: S. School Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Eat & Drink in our Bucolic Valley, just two hours North of the Bay Area

Ukiah Farmers Market Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Ukiah, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - NoonLocation: Alex Thomas Plaza at South School and West Clay Street, Ukiah, CA

Pure Mendocino Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 5341 Old River Road, Ukiah, CA 95482

Pure Mendocino is a celebration of local food, wine, and farming, and the healthy culture and community that surrounds us.