Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah events calendar

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 7 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ukiah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzfHu_0aT3yl5T00

Boundless Retreat 2021

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

List of The Boundless Team upcoming events. Workshops Events by The Boundless Team. Events - Boundless Retreat 2021, Sexier Selfies, Introduction to Age Play.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZwOD_0aT3yl5T00

Community Mindfulness Retreat

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Celebrating being joyfully together - in person! This will be our first community retreat here on the land at Mariposa. The theme and schedule are still to be determined. RSVP and we will send...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hgYT_0aT3yl5T00

Gourmet Escape

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: S. School Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Eat & Drink in our Bucolic Valley, just two hours North of the Bay Area

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQiw2_0aT3yl5T00

Ukiah Farmers Market

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Ukiah, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - NoonLocation: Alex Thomas Plaza at South School and West Clay Street, Ukiah, CA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fwlR_0aT3yl5T00

Pure Mendocino

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 5341 Old River Road, Ukiah, CA 95482

Pure Mendocino is a celebration of local food, wine, and farming, and the healthy culture and community that surrounds us.

Learn More
Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
11
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mariposa, CA
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Wine#Live Events#The Boundless Team#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...