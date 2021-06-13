Moss Point calendar: Events coming up

(MOSS POINT, MS) Moss Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moss Point:

Fun Fitness for Begginers with Workout Buddy Grand Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Two 30 minute workouts. One at 7:30am and the other at 10:30am. Start shedding those Covid pounds.

Sunny South Raceway Race! General Admission $10 Grand Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 11380 US-90, Grand Bay, AL

Sports event by Sunny South Raceway on Saturday, June 26 2021

Create your own tumbler or stemless glass Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 5107 Arthur St, Moss Point, MS

For this class you will be creating your own Stemless Wine Glass, Tumbler, or Whiskey Glass at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center!! Located in a lovely Moss Point nature preserve at: 5107 Arthur...

We P. L. A. N. Moss Point, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 5107 Arthur Street, Moss Point, MS 39563

To provide youth with the tools necessary to prepare for a successful academic year by offering tools to plan and decrease stress.

The Perrys Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 13602 MS-613, Moss Point, MS

ABOUT THE PERRYS If you have ever seen The Perrys in concert, you have undoubtedly sensed the power and conviction with which they sing. From the high-octane, hand-clappi...