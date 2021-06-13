Cancel
Ruston, LA

Ruston calendar: What's coming up

Ruston News Watch
 7 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruston:

2nd Annual Barrels for Mom in memory of Sandy McMurray

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 165 Fairgrounds Rd, Ruston, LA

Description $2600 Total Added for the weekend! Friday night Shooting Stars Series Run 1 $500 Added Open Barrels. b ($30 entry b ) Race 1 of the series. Open to anyone even if you don't plan to do...

Real Change in Ruston Juneteenth Celebration

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 East Park Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Real Change in Ruston Juneteenth Celebration, hosted by the Real Change in Ruston Committee and in partnership with the Zion Traveler CDC

Camera Camp, 6-9th Grade

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Camera Camp with photographer Bette Kauffman at Ruston Artisans for 6-9th grade students.

Thomas Assembly Center Court Redesign

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:16 PM

Address: 201 Mayfield Ave, Ruston, LA

Help Louisiana Tech University Foundation raise $50,000 for the project: Thomas Assembly Center Court Redesign. Your gift will make a difference!

Altar Server Refresher Training

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

If your child has previously been serving, please plan to attend the refresher training on June 13 right after the morning Mass. A ministry schedule will soon be active for all returning servers.

Ruston, LA
