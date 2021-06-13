Coming soon: Corsicana events

(CORSICANA, TX) Corsicana has a full slate of live events coming up.

Ice Cream Social Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

We are kicking off the new school year with an ice cream social for all returning students and all new enrolled students!

Rocky Railway VBS Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2800 N Beaton St, Corsicana, TX

Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. VBS is open to all children who have...

TNM Meet Up – Corsicana Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1401 W 7th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Please come and join us at La Pradera for the Navarro County Monthly TEXIT Meeting. All are welcome, including children. Please invite all your family, friends, and neighbors. For us to grow our...

Nature STEM Camp for 7-12 year olds Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Registration link: https://forms.gle/6cMZNnduHHt7PoEP8 June 21-25 9a-12p $75 camp fee due by June 1st Please provide a water bottle and a snack for each day of camp for your child. Daily Themes...

Corsicana Palace Theater - Corsicana, TX Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 W 6th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Corsicana Palace Theater - Corsicana, TX at Corsicana Palace Theatre, 112 W 6th Ave, Corsicana, TX, US 75110, Corsicana, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:30 pm