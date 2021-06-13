Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor calendar: Events coming up

Benton Harbor News Flash
 7 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Live events are lining up on the Benton Harbor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Benton Harbor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIhFp_0aT3yXgB00

Shelby Lentz

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4110 Red Arrow Hwy, Benton Harbor, MI

While she may be petite in stature, Shelby Lentz has a voice that will fill any venue. Shelby's talent was recognized at an early age and by fourteen, she was singing the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCUxC_0aT3yXgB00

Dog Day Afternoon

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1100 Yore Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

A day of outdoor fun, live music, and pet adoption on the beautiful grounds of the Mendel Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeIjX_0aT3yXgB00

Berrien GOP Strawberry Social

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 635 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Join us for a family friendly event with three gubernatorial candidates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnL2o_0aT3yXgB00

TEACHER/CAREGIVER INSTRUCTION IN BRAIN DANCE II: ADAPTATIONS & VARIATIONS

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2755 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

For participants familiar with the BrainDance, this will be a chance to spice up and enliven your BrainDance repertoire!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3yjt_0aT3yXgB00

Hidden History: Understanding the Origins of Racial Inequity

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2755 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI

Unfortunately the seminar you tried to register for is full. Please see a full list of open weight loss events below. For further questions, please call (269) 927-5361. Hidden History...

ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

