Rolla, MO

Rolla events coming soon

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 7 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rolla area:

Lunch Stop | Rolla, MO

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 400 E 6th St, Rolla, MO

See 120 of the finest vintage automobiles as they embark on a 2,300 mile adventure! Be there at 11:45 am to see the cars roll in and take a quick lunch break.

Outdoor Story Time

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 900 N Pine St, Rolla, MO

Join us on Thursday, June 24th for our Outdoor Story Time with Ms. Lori and Ms. Tara! They will be reading "Barnyard Dance" by Sandra Boynton and "Crash, Splash, or Moo" by Bob Shealive outside in...

First Friday Coffee/Public House Brewing Company Rolla

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: 600 N Rolla St, Rolla, MO

First Friday Coffee This monthly networking event is a great way to meet new people and build professional relationships. Don t forget your business cards fo...

Girls Night Out The Show at Signature Events Center (Rolla, MO)

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1701 Martin Springs Drive, Rolla, MO 65401

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Rolla! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Dorothy in Wonderland

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 13720 Co Rd 7040, Rolla, MO

Join Ozark Actors Theatre at the Rolla Bandshell, on the corner of 9th and Oak Street for Dorothy in Wonderland! Go on a mad adventure with Dorothy Gale and her friends from Oz as they travel down...

Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

