Events on the Bemidji calendar

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are lining up on the Bemidji calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bemidji:

Campground-wide Potluck Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2556 Island View Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

Camping guests! Please join us outside by the Outlook Deck (across from the campground store) for a campground-wide potluck! Bring your favorite dish to share, whether it's a dessert, side, or...

2021 Pre Paddle Party Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 310 Beltrami Ave NW, Bemidji, MN

Join us to learn a boat load of information about Dragon Boating! Our 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled to take place August 4 - 7, 2021!

Pop-up Chef Collaboration - Tate McAllan & Amber Lynne Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 Beltrami Avenue Northwest, Bemidji, MN 56601

Two chefs coming together for a 7 course dinner bringing Bemidji area the best! Dinner ticket includes one drink.

Hangfires Blackpowder Rendezvous Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Hangfires Blackpowder Rendezvous at 9179 Beltrami Line Rd SW, Bemidji, MN 56601-5799, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:00 pm

The Price Is Right Live Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1111 Event Center Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” […]